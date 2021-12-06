Rosalie community, church rebuilt after deadly tornado

ROSALIE, Ala. — November 30th marked five years since a tornado ripped through Jackson County, killing three people and destroying three churches.

As the threat of another tornado approached the area on Monday, pastor Roger Little of Rosalie Baptist Church can only remember the devastating tornado of five years ago.

“As I drove up this morning through the rain and stuff and like, after five years, you sort of have that thought in the back of your mind,” Little told News 19.

2016 was a long time ago, but the EF-3 tornado that rocked the small, close-knit community still lingers. Three people lost their lives. Businesses was damaged, including three churches in the same area with the roof of the sanctuary at Rosalie Baptist Church appeared destroyed beyond repair.

“We started making preparations the next morning,” Little continued. “We had a disaster relief team and another organization through our association was here to help get stuff under to dry. Then we found out about Constructors For Christ.”

While Constructors For Christ worked on the damage, Little held services at a nearby meeting hall.

“Keep it moving. All of Gods people coming together, the community needed to be together,” Little stated. “That’s been the goal of our church congregation. We got to keep moving, keep moving forward even though it’s devastating. We were wringing our hands on what do we do next, and God was letting us know he had this.”

Constructors For Christ used 51 churches from nine different states to put the church back together.

“Not only in a church but the community. small communities come together and we worked through this by everyone coming together,” concluded Little.

One year after the tornado in 2017, pastor Little and the Rosalie Baptist church held a memorial service for the victims and their families to remember those that were lost. A day that the community will never forget.