Boz Scaggs performs onstage at the 42nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multi-platinum recording artist Boz Scaggs will be performing at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater on June 3.

Known for his eclectic range of music, Scaggs is a multi-faceted musician versed in soul, blues, R&B, pop and disco, to name a few.

Beginning his solo career in 1969 after his stint in the Steve Miller Band, he lacked a major hit until his 1976 album “Silk Degrees” landed at number two on the Billboard 200.

Scaggs has worked and recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield, Alabama. He is also credited for helping to form the band, Toto.

The concert will be on Saturday, June 3, and held at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater, located at 700 SMPA Boulevard, in Albertville.

You can purchase your tickets online beginning on Friday, March 3.