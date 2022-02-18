ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Road improvements are coming to a major intersection in one northeast Alabama city.
The Alabama Department of Transportation officials said they plan to begin work at the intersection of US-431 and Edmondson Street in Albertville Monday, February 21. Through funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act and a match by the City, the nearly $1 million project will result in:
- A new, 200-foot long turn lane on NB Edmondson Street approaching US-431
- An extension and widening of the existing right-turn lane on US-431 SB approaching Edmondson Street
The project also includes signal and lighting improvements, according to ALDOT.
During the project, there will be periodic lane closures affecting:
- NB Edmonson Street approaching US-431
- US-431 SB right lane and right-turn lane approaching Edmonson Street
ALDOT anticipated the road work will last throughout spring and into the summer months.