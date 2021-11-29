Road repairs continue in Arab after leaders say FEMA denied aid

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Local leaders are thankful for the work done all around the City of Arab, but not happy to be denied any federal assistance after historic flooding on October 6.

“There was some major problems here,” Arab Public Works Director Helen Stone said. “It didn’t just affect us. The sewer, the water, the gas. It was very upsetting that we didn’t receive any kind of aid.”

Since flooding wrecked bridges and claimed two lives in Arab Stone has prioritized restoring safe paths for area drivers, but it’s come at the city’s expense despite unprecedented circumstances, she said.

“The state had $8.1 million to meet in order to get into the threshold,” she said. “From my understanding we met that. And what happened after that I’m not really sure. I don’t know what happened.”

Former city councilman Russ Elrod witnessed one of the fatalities that night.

“I think about the tragedy that I witnessed every day, and it’s something that sticks with you,” Elrod said. “It’s something that you never forget. And I hope no one has to witness that again.”

Like Stone, Elrod is upset to learn no money from Washington will immediately aid in the repairs.

“For us to hear about the trillions and trillions of dollars that have been spent on supposed infrastructure, and then for us to not be allocated a dime – I think that’s disgraceful on Washington’s part to turn their back on a small town like this in their greatest time of need. One of the greatest time of need in our city.”

Alabama’s infrastructure has long been an issue. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Alabama a “C-” on its infrastructure report card. For future projects, Alabama is expected to receive $5.2 billion from the recent infrastructure bill passed by Congress. $255 million of that is for bridge projects across the state.

But funding or no funding, the repair jobs are getting done. Stone said Pine Lake Trail’s bridge just reopened, with 10th Street’s bridge following this week. The last repairs will come to Autumn Creek Drive.

Both Stone and Elrod hope their community will learn from the damage that was done in October.

“It will happen again. Maybe not to that extent, but we will have more flooding in this area unfortunately,” Elrod said.

“Don’t drive through flooded water,” Stone said. “Turn around, don’t drown.”