EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story listed incorrect dates of the road work. This has been corrected.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Monday, there will be a lane closure along Alabama 69 on the causeway in Guntersville.

The northbound side of the highway will be closed to accommodate repairs along the road and bridge, and could last until Friday, July 31.

Crews will begin the lane shift starting at 7 a.m. Monday, July 27.