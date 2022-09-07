GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.

Spring Creek Drive will be closed on Saturday, September 17 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., says Guntersville Police. Any residents that live on Jefferson Circle or any street before that road — including Webb Avenue, Doris Lane and Oakwood Drive — can access their streets as normal.

Anyone that lives after the second entrance to Jefferson Circle or after the 5400-block of Spring Creed Drive — Highland Creek Circle, Grist Mill Lane, Cedar Mill Drive, etc. — will only be able to access their homes and roads by taking the Sorter Road entrance from Veterans Way/AL Highway 205.

Crews with LeCroy’s Excavating will be working on the drainage repairs in the neighborhood for a new housing development coming to the area.

Guntersville Police say they will put message boards on Spring Creek Drive in the coming days to start alerting residents ahead of the construction and pending road closure.

Authorities also say there is a contingency plan in place if maintenance is not finished by the end of that day, to finish on Sunday, September 18.

Officials urge anyone with questions or concerns regarding the road closure to call 256-571-7571.