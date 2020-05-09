Responses vary from Marshall County poultry plants regarding employees and COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County continues to rise. See the latest number here.

Many are concerned poultry plants may be the cause.

There are five big poultry plants in Marshall County: Wayne Farms, Tyson Foods, OK Foods, Alatrade, and the largest, Pilgrim’s Pride.

WHNT News 19 reporter Tiffany Lester reached out to each plant regarding the number of employees that have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Only two responded.

Pilgrim’s Pride is the second largest United States poultry producer.

Nikki Richardson with its communications department told WHNT News 19 they have had team members test positive for COVID-19 but would not say how many.

She said, “As a matter of company policy, we are not confirming individual cases at the facility.”

Morgan Watchous is the communications manager for Tyson Foods, which is the largest poultry producer in America.

Watchous said “Since this is an ever-changing situation we cannot provide specific numbers.”

When pressed about whether any Tyson Foods employees had received positive COVID-19 results, Watchous repeated the same statement.

Both Watchous and Richardson said they are following all CDC guidance around safety and social distancing and are doing what they can to provide a safe working environment for employees.

On April 23, 2020, Frank Singleton with Wayne Farms told WHNT News 19 there were 80 Albertville plant employees who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He has not responded to our latest request for information. Neither have representative for OK Foods or Alatrade.

While we cannot confirm a direct connection between the poultry plants and the spike in COVID-19 cases, many people said it is possible they are related.

On April 25, 2020, WHNT News 19 aired an interview with Marshall County Commission chairman James Hutcheson. In it, he said, “We have some labor-intense operations in the county, poultry operations, there’s not anything they can do about it. You have a lot of people working in a close area. I think that’s why we’re a hotspot.”

United Doctors Family Medical Center nurse practitioner Ashley Lackey also said on April 25, 2020 that they have seen a large number of positive cases in poultry industry workers at their drive-through test site in Boaz.

In the interview aired, she said, “You know, they’re working in close relation to one another, and they are side by side. And when one gets it, it goes on down the line.”

According to the Marshall County Economic Development Council, Pilgrim’s Pride has 1,500 employees, OK Foods has 950 employees, Wayne Farms employs 938, and Tyson Foods employs 927. Alatrade is listed as having 600 employees.