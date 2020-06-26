Renovations re-start at Marshall County Jail, mold removal 90% complete

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Renovations are starting back up at the Marshall County jail after a short hiatus due to COVID-19.

Cell blocks A and B are now complete, while work on cell block C will begin next week.

Mold removal is 90% finished.

During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners approved giving the sheriff’s office an extra $30,000 for general maintenance plus $1,700 for flow testing relating to jail plumbing issues.

Sheriff Phil Sims told WHNT News 19 the goal is to completely replace the plumbing system at the jail, but until they get the flow tests done, they can only make repairs.

Commissioners also approved a new HVAC system in the jail nurse and doctor area, costing $7,371.