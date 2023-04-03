FORT PAYNE, AL (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has identified remains found in Valley Head last month as a missing teen last seen in September.

DCSO said Monday that the remains originally found on March 23 have been identified by the Alabama Department of Forensics as 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis.

Purvis was originally reported missing in September 2022. DCSO said it has been searching for her and investigating since her disappearance near Inspect Drive in Valley Head. The sheriff’s office said her remains were located by the Huntsville Search Dog Unit.

DCSO said no foul play is suspected at this time.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked volunteers who helped in the search and offered sympathy for the family.

“This is such a terrible tragedy and I can not even begin to imagine the pain that this family is feeling at this time,” Welden said. “Thank you to all that volunteered time to help search for this precious girl, we had all hoped and prayed for a different outcome. Please keep the family and friends of Makenna in your prayers for months to come.”