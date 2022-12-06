(WHNT) – ‘Relish’ the opportunity to ‘ketchup’ with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and ‘meat’ hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.

The hotdoggers will be bringing the iconic Wienermobile to a few locations throughout Huntsville and Morgan County for some barbe-cute photo opportunities.

Frank-ly, Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob really cut the mustard when it comes to making people smile across the country.

Photo: Oscar Mayer – Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob

On Thursday night, you can simply have a bun-derful Christmas time seeing the Wienermobile before the Huntsville Christmas parade from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

It wouldn’t be the ‘wurst’ if you missed the parade because you can catch them at four more locations.

On Friday, the hotdoggers will be traveling around Morgan County. They’ll be at the Kroger in Hartselle on Highway 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Kroger in Decatur on Beltline Road from 3 to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the giant hotdog on wheels will be at the Kroger on University Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway from 3 to 6 p.m.