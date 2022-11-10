FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their “friend, cousin, and bandmate” Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.

Cook, an ALABAMA co-founder and guitarist, died Monday, November 7 at his beach home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. Cook had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease ten years ago.

He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his harmonies I’ll miss the most. I’m thankful we got to create music together for over 50 years! Wish we could play ‘My Home’s in Alabama’ one more time. I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe! To Lisa, thanks for loving him and being there for him to the end. Play on, Jeff. Love you! Randy Owen

The trio played music together for more than 50 years, selling more than 80 million albums and charting 43 No. 1 hits. The group was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2019.

Closer than brothers, we lived together more than with our immediate families. Don’t think I’ve known anyone who loved playing more. Jeff, along with me and Randy, experienced the highs of undreamed success, as well as some very tough early years. None of us were perfect, but together we had something so special it will never die. No other guitar player I’ve known had the range of styles Jeff had. No one can take your place. Ever. Rest in peace till we get to jam again. Teddy Gentry

Cook is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa Cook, his mother, Betty Cook, brother David Cook, father-in-law Jerrial Williams, brother-in-law Randy Williams, many nieces and nephews, and beloved dogs Blazer and Blakely.

Arrangements for Cook’s “Celebration of Life” service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation.