RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rainsville Police Department (RPD) arrested a woman they reportedly found with meth and syringes while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

On February 2, RPD said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of Garrett Street.

Authorities said when officers arrived they found Hunter Sayre, 27, of Rainsville, in possession of methamphetamine, syringes and a tourniquet in her purse.

(Photo: Rainsville Police Department)

Sayre was charged with domestic violence harassment and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Dekalb County Jail and her bond is set at $7,500.