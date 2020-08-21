Rainsville voters to decide on wet/dry referendum in upcoming municipal election

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – A controversial item is up for a vote in the upcoming municipal election in Rainsville, the sale and distribution of alcohol within city limits.

Dekalb County is a dry county, but a few cities within it are wet, including Fort Payne, Henagar, and Ider.

Blaine Bradley is a Rainsville business owner.

He and some unidentified others created a petition to get the wet/dry referendum on the ballot.

Nearly 500 people signed the petition.

Bradley told WHNT News 19 that he and other organizers did their research before making the push for legal alcohol sales in Rainsville.

“Our main goal was to study the analytics and numbers or surrounding communities that are wet and after looking at all the data, we came to the conclusion that it would only benefit Rainsville way more than it would have any negative impact on Rainsville

Bradley said he and other entrepreneurs are hoping the wet/dry referendum will pass so they can bring more businesses and revenue to town.