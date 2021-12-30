Rainsville Police release details of storm damage from possible tornado

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Rainsville Police Department provided an update on the damage caused by strong storms and a possible tornado Wednesday night.

Crews were out restoring power and cleaning up the areas hit on Thursday morning. Daylight made it easier for crews to see the extent of the damages to homes, roads, and lots of trees.

They are asking the community to avoid “site-seeing” in the area as it makes it difficult for crews to do their jobs and owners to assess damages. They also wanted to reiterate that it is illegal to go around a police barricade.

News 19 viewer Jessika Brown submitted these photos of damage after a possible tornado moved through the Rainsville area on Wednesday night.

Officials also addressed a Facebook rumor that Plainview School’s tornado shelter was locked. They said it was opened around 5 p.m. and manned by an RPD officer until the severe weather threat was over.

The list below from the police department describes the areas that saw the damage as of Wednesday night:

1000 Block of Kirk Road near the Autumn Creek Subdivision; reported trees and powerlines down across the roadway. At the time, it was unclear if damage to houses and property has occurred.

The area of Kilgore Street, Willingham Street, Hodges Street, and Church Avenue North; Vehicles, houses, trees and powerlines all received significant damage.

BlueScope Steel had significant damage to the roof and surrounding structures. Extra security was added to the area. All damage hasn’t been surveyed.

A tornado has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service yet, but the Huntsville Chapter of the National Weather Service posted on their Facebook page saying there was radar evidence of a tornado in the area.

If you would like to help or provide supplies, contact the Dekalb County EMA or drop them off at the Rainsville Farmers Market off Ledbetter Lane. There will be staff there collecting donations.

Rainsville Assistant Police Chief Matt Crum thanked several of the area’s police and fire departments and volunteers for their continued help.