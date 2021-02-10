Rainsville Police offer amnesty for nonviolent warrants

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – The Rainsville Police Department has made February a warrant amnesty month, which means anyone with nonviolent warrants for things such as traffic citations, can and pay off the fines to avoid getting arrested and put into jail.

“We tried to give some kind of opportunity for those folks because it’s a big process to arrest somebody and put them in jail and if it’s over an old fine, we would rather them be able to come in and pay that,” said Chief Michael Edmondson

He told News 19 the backlog of warrants is lengthy with just over 1,600.

Once he was appointed to Chief in November, he immediately started working with the City Clerk to find a solution.

“We understand that people does have jobs and people has problems. People has financial hardships and we wanted to give try to give this as a way for people to come in and take care of these so they don’t have to get arrested, so they don’t have to come in and spend the night in jail,” explained Edmondson.

He said so far, around $10,000 have been collected in just the first nine days.

The money from these fines go back into the court system and paying any expenses there.

“We have a really good set up over at our town hall. They can come through the drive through so there’s no contact. We try to be observant of that because of the COVID virus and make it as easy as possible for people,” he added.

The names of people who are eligible for warrant amnesty were published in the mountain valley news.

He expects another list of names to be published on February 15.

Edmondson said the current plan for amnesty ends at the end of February. After that, he said officers will begin serving the warrants and arresting people.