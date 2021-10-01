Rainsville Police: Foreign man preying on local children, here’s who to look for

Rainsville Police said Mario Ice-Higher has been preying on children across the area. (Photo courtesy Rainsville Police)

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Parents, especially in northeast Alabama, you might want to hop onto your child’s social media accounts and look for one specific account.

Rainsville Police said investigators have been looking into complaints that a foreign man, Mario Ice-Higher, is preying on children across the area.

Jonathan O’Shields was released from the DeKalb County Jail Friday (Photo courtesy Rainsville Police)

“Parents please be diligent in being involved with your children’s social media and online accounts, said Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson, “Predators are out there, even locally, and you have to do your part to protect children from this type of online abuse.”

While investigating Ice-Higher, detectives also received complaints about a Valley Head man preying on children as well.

After a nearly week-long investigation, Jonathan O’Shields was arrested at his home for electronically soliciting a child.

O’Shields was released from the DeKalb County Jail Friday on a $30,000 bond.