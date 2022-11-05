RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officers claim more than 100 grams of synthetic marijuana was found during a traffic stop in Rainsville this week.

According to the Rainsville Police Department (RPD), Justin Leslie Scott of Mentone and Terra Renee Helms of Fort Payne were arrested after officers found 110 grams of synthetic marijuana, sometimes known as spice, in Scott’s vehicle.

Police claim they also found “smoked ‘blunts’ containing spice, as well as zip lock bags and a large container of rolling papers.” The tag on the vehicle was also switched, according to RPD.

Justin Leslie Scott (Rainsville Police Department) (Rainsville Police Department) Terra Renee Helms (Rainsville Police Department)

The traffic stop happened around 10:45 p.m. on County Road 90 in Rainsville.

Officers claim Helms also brought spice into the jail inside her pants.

Scott was charged with drug paraphernalia possession and trafficking spice. Helms was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, tampering with physical evidence, and promoting prison contraband.