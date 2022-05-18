RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say two people were arrested last Saturday on charges related to drugs and illegal possession of a gun.

According to a Facebook post from the Rainsville Police Department, officers were alerted to possible drug activity on Church Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Mark Anthony Clines and Charity Nute in the driveway. Police say Nute had a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, and drugs in her pocket.

Officials say Nute tried to resist arrest and caused damage to a police vehicle.

Clines, the other person in the driveway, gave officers permission to enter the home where they found a loaded .22 caliber pistol with a destroyed serial number and two more pipes.

Mark Anthony Clines (Rainsville Police Department)

Charity Nute (Rainsville Police Department)

The pair were charged with the following:

Clines: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number

Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number Nute: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest

Police say both were taken to the Rainsville City Jail before moving to the DeKalb County Detention Center in Fort Payne.