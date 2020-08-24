Rainsville mayor calls for investigation into body camera footage leak

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Rainsville mayor Rodger Lingerfelt has called for a state investigation into the leak of body camera footage.

The footage is connected to a traffic stop in June of 2020.

Lingerfelt told WHNT News 19 that during the stop, the driver made threatening comments to the officer.

Lingerfelt and Rainsville Police chief Kevin Smith said Rainsville news outlet Southern Torch requested the officer’s body camera footage but was denied because the driver had not had his day in court yet.

The body camera footage was recently leaked to Southern Torch, which posted the video on its website and social media pages.

To find out where the leak came from, Lingerfelt hired a private investigator and called on the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

He told News 19 that the private investigator scoured through the city’s computer system Monday and found the only copies made by them were sent to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

“We didn’t do anything wrong, our police officers didn’t do anything wrong, but we’ll probably get a bad rap, whether it’s the mayor and the council or police officers, whatever, we’ll probably take some heat off this, but we thought that we handled it professionally and had everything secure. And where it came from, we don’t know but we know it didn’t come out of our department,” said Lingerfelt.

He is unsure if the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will visit Rainsville to investigate further.

Lingerfelt said they sent copies to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office so an outside agency could investigate the traffic stop further since it involved threats to an officer.

“What it can do, a video can be released like this one has, and it can tank a jury so to speak. It can give them a prejudice toward the defendant on a case because they’re seeing parts before it’s actually had time to go to trial where the attorneys do their litigation,” explained Smith.