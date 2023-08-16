Photo of a multi-vehicle crash on I-459 crash (Courtesy of Marlon Price).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed Tuesday night after a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-459 in Jefferson County.

Authorities say a 58-year-old female driver and a 63-year-old male passenger, both from Rainsville, were traveling in a white Jeep Cherokee when the crash occurred.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the accident occurred around 8:02 p.m. near mile marker 18 by the U.S. 280 intersection.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene shortly after the crash.