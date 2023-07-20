RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Rainsville man the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) labeled a “repeat offender” has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Rayford Raymond Russell aka “Pete”, 74, was sentenced to 168 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke, after Russell pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, attempt to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, use of a phone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to federal officials, Russell was on federal supervised release when he committed these crimes.

During the week of August 10, 2022, the DOJ said law enforcement investigated a series of packages that were being mailed to a house in Flat Rock. One of these packages was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service, resulting in the discovery of 10 pounds of meth.

Shortly after, a “controlled delivery” was made to the intended address of Cindy Franklin. Authorities say Franklin was accepting these packages for “Pete” and was paid with cash and marijuana in return.

Around 350 pounds of meth and marijuana had been mailed to Russell’s and Franklin’s homes between April 2021 and August 2022, officials said.

The same day of the controlled delivery to Franklin’s home, the DOJ said Russell moved his guns and ammo to a house in Dutton. A search warrant was obtained for that home, which led to the discovery of multiple guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammo.

Over a decade ago, Russell pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and money laundering.

He was sentenced back then to nine years in prison.