SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A Rainsville man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges, according to the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD).

Charles Gregory Gamble (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

51-year-old Charles Gregory Gamble was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on felony grand jury indictments, SPD told News 19.

Gamble was charged and booked for one count of forcible sodomy and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

The initial report that began the investigation was made on March 4, 2022 in Scottsboro.

Once the details were collected, SPD told News 19 that the information was presented to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and then presented to a grand jury.

The grand jury returned those charges and Gamble was indicted.

Gamble’s bail was set at $35,500. He has since been released from custody.