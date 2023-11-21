RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was indicted on charges related to distributing child pornography, according to the Rainsville Police Department.

Detectives with the police department had begun investigating 25-year-old Rick Daniel Steven Willkie, of Rainsville, in June of 2023.

Court records say that Willkie distributed “obscene matter” of a person under the age of 17.

He was arrested on charges of dissemination/display of child pornography after being indicted by a grand jury.

Willkie was taken into custody following a traffic stop. According to online records, he was being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center until he was released on a $175,000 bond.