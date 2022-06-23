RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Rainsville man was arrested last week after producing pornography with minors and hiding from law enforcement.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old John Devall Burris was arrested on June 16 on a fugitive from justice warrant after hiding in Jackson County. He now faces a fugitive from justice charge, as well as three counts of production of pornography with minors.

Deputies say after Burris serves time in DeKalb County, he will be extradited to Tennessee where he faces several charges for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jail records show his bond was set at $30,000.