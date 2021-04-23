Rainsville man arrested for child pornography

Valen Ashe Edwards (Photo courtesy Rainsville Police)

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – A Rainsville man has been arrested after a tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency led to the discovery of child pornography.

Thursday, Rainsville Police detectives received the tip about a person who had child pornography at a home on Lingerfelt Road in Rainsville.

Detectives stated they had traced viewing of the child pornography to states as far away as California.

After obtaining a search warrant, Rainsville Police, Fort Payne Police, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office investigators, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office all went to the house around 4 p.m. to search it.

Valen Ashe Edwards, 23, was arrested for possession of child pornography and for dissemination/display of child pornography.

Rainsville Police said more charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Bond was not set as of Friday morning.

