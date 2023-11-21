RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Rainsville have arrested a 33-year-old man after they say he fired several shots into an occupied home.

Walter Byron Thomas, age 33 of Rainsville, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

On November 17, the Rainsville Police Department (RPD) said officers responded to a report of shots being fired into a home in the 200 block of Carlyle Road. Units from Henager Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, and Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the shooter had left, according to RPD.

Officer did find several holes in the side of the home and the department says they were able to track down an adjacent field where the shots came from.

RPD said that evidence from the scene led them to a house on County Road 570 where Thomas was arrested.

Thomas was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, but he was released on Monday afternoon.