RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The running contest dubbed the “best small race in America” will return to Rainsville this summer for its 14th year.

The 2022 Rainsville Freedom Run begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. Race routes for the 5K and 10K can be found here. Race packets can be picked up on Friday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the day-of from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. at the coliseum.

Race Coordinator Jerry Clifton told News 19, “This will be our 14th year. We have raised over $350,000 for local charities in the 13 previous years.”

Clifton said all the money raised by the race stays in the Sand Mountain area. This year, the race will benefit local charities like The Summit, Bread of Life, the Turning Point Pregnancy Center in Scottsboro and Rainsville Community Church’s well-digging missions to Uganda.

Runners hit the road during the 2019 Rainsville Freedom Run (video submitted by Jerry Clifton).

“Last year, we were able to raise enough money for an entire well based on Rainsville Freedom Run funds,” Clifton said. “So there’s a well in Uganda named for the Rainsville Freedom Run.”

A full list of this year’s local charities can be found here.

The 2022 race also boasts the biggest amount of door prizes yet. Clifton said this year, the race will give away $11,000 in prize money and $10,000 in door prizes, most of which are cash. The grand prize this year is $1,000 in cash.

The Rainsville Freedom Run doesn’t just have runners from DeKalb County. Last year, there were runners from 15 different states, and outside of pandemic years, there have been multiple runners from other counties across the world.

The race even got so big that it outgrew its original venue. The Rainsville Freedom Run started at Broadway Baptist Church, but since 2019, it has begun at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.

To sign up for this year’s race or for more information on the Rainsville Freedom Run, click here.