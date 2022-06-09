RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rainsville Freedom Fest returns this month with what one statement calls the event’s “biggest fireworks show ever.”

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Field of Dreams, located at 100 Rodeo Lane in Rainsville. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. that evening.

According to rainsvillefreedomfest.com, this year’s Freedom Fest features a variety of activities including live music, food and other vendors, a car show, and of course – fireworks.

In addition to plenty of activities for adults, there are opportunities for kids to have fun as well. This year’s event features kids activities like face painting, pony rides, inflatables, a photo booth, a rock climbing wall, and a mechanical bull.

The crowd at last year’s Rainsville Freedom Fest. (Photo submitted by Rainsville Chamber of Commerce)

This year’s headlining music act is Confederate Railroad. See the full music lineup here:

1:30 p.m.: Chasing Payne

Chasing Payne 2:30 p.m.: New Ground

New Ground 3:30 p.m.: Still Kickin’

Still Kickin’ 5 p.m.: Cross Roads

Cross Roads 6:30 p.m.: The Underwoods

The Underwoods 7:30 p.m.: Confederate Railroad

To learn more about Rainsville Freedom Fest or to register as a vendor, visit rainsvillefreedomfest.com or visit the event’s page on Facebook.