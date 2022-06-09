RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rainsville Freedom Fest returns this month with what one statement calls the event’s “biggest fireworks show ever.”
The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Field of Dreams, located at 100 Rodeo Lane in Rainsville. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. that evening.
According to rainsvillefreedomfest.com, this year’s Freedom Fest features a variety of activities including live music, food and other vendors, a car show, and of course – fireworks.
In addition to plenty of activities for adults, there are opportunities for kids to have fun as well. This year’s event features kids activities like face painting, pony rides, inflatables, a photo booth, a rock climbing wall, and a mechanical bull.
This year’s headlining music act is Confederate Railroad. See the full music lineup here:
- 1:30 p.m.: Chasing Payne
- 2:30 p.m.: New Ground
- 3:30 p.m.: Still Kickin’
- 5 p.m.: Cross Roads
- 6:30 p.m.: The Underwoods
- 7:30 p.m.: Confederate Railroad
To learn more about Rainsville Freedom Fest or to register as a vendor, visit rainsvillefreedomfest.com or visit the event’s page on Facebook.