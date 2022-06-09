RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rainsville Freedom Fest returns this month with what one statement calls the event’s “biggest fireworks show ever.”

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Field of Dreams, located at 100 Rodeo Lane in Rainsville. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. that evening.

  • (Photo submitted by Rainsville Chamber of Commerce)
  • (Photo submitted by Rainsville Chamber of Commerce)
  • (Photo submitted by Rainsville Chamber of Commerce)

According to rainsvillefreedomfest.com, this year’s Freedom Fest features a variety of activities including live music, food and other vendors, a car show, and of course – fireworks.

In addition to plenty of activities for adults, there are opportunities for kids to have fun as well. This year’s event features kids activities like face painting, pony rides, inflatables, a photo booth, a rock climbing wall, and a mechanical bull.

  • (Photo submitted by Rainsville Chamber of Commerce)
  • The crowd at last year’s Rainsville Freedom Fest. (Photo submitted by Rainsville Chamber of Commerce)

This year’s headlining music act is Confederate Railroad. See the full music lineup here:

  • 1:30 p.m.: Chasing Payne
  • 2:30 p.m.: New Ground
  • 3:30 p.m.: Still Kickin’
  • 5 p.m.: Cross Roads
  • 6:30 p.m.: The Underwoods
  • 7:30 p.m.: Confederate Railroad

To learn more about Rainsville Freedom Fest or to register as a vendor, visit rainsvillefreedomfest.com or visit the event’s page on Facebook.