Rainsville doctor discusses Telehealth, difference between COVID-19 and allergies

RAINSVILLE, Ala .- The waiting room at Dove Family Health in Rainsville was empty Tuesday but Dr. Morgan Goss, an Osteopathic Physician there was still working.

She has been helping her patients by phone amidst growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Goss and state health officials said rather than going straight to your doctor when you’re feeling sick, try giving them a call instead. She said it could stop the spread of germs.

“We are trying to prevent the spread inadvertently of people coming into a waiting room. Maybe you came for your blood pressure and someone else comes in and gives you the coronavirus,” said Goss.

Many are concerned about the potentially deadly and highly contagious COVID-19.

“It’s spreading and more and more as the weeks unfold, we’ll see more and more cases coming up positive,” said Goss.

It is also allergy season

Goss told WHNT News 19 that some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and allergies may be similar.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my goodness! Do I have COVID-19 or do I just have my seasonal allergies that I get every single year,” explained Goss.

With allergies, people often experience sneezing, itchy eyes, runny nose, and coughing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coughing is one of the main symptoms of COVID-19. It reports that COVID-19 symptoms also include fever and shortness of breath.

“The way to get the virus is to be exposed to someone else who has it and the problem is and people may actually have no symptoms and can have spread it already for five to seven days,” explained Goss.

Goss said if a person is experiencing the same allergy symptoms they have each spring, they should be fine. However, if symptoms do not go away after taking allergy medication, call a doctor to determine if further testing is necessary.

Goss told WHNT News 19 that it is crucial to maintain good hygiene practices such as washing your hands for a full 20 seconds and practice social distancing.

She said it is also important to not panic-buy toilet paper and food.