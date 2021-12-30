Rainsville community grateful Wednesday tornado didn’t cause more damage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Local leaders say the Rainsville area got “lucky” Wednesday night, despite being struck by an EF-1 tornado just west of its downtown.

“It definitely could’ve been worse than this,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We’re blessed.”

County officials also reviewed the storm’s path from a helicopter from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

“We could see the track that the thing took, and what it could have done.” County Commissioner President Ricky Harcrow told News 19.

Deadly storms have hit the county before, but this time leaders say it was nowhere near as heartbreaking, despite many trees, roofs, and in some cases AC units sustaining heavy damage..

“Trees and houses can be replaced, but lives can’t,” Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said. “So we’re really blessed to not have any loss of life or injury.”

High school senior Aaliyah Freeman’s family was returning from out of town when the tornado damaged their home, but says friends and the community helped protect them and their neighbors.

“When we got home there was people in our driveway making sure that we had everything,” Freeman said. “And then this morning like right when I woke up at like 5:00 a.m., they were already out and starting to help everybody.”

Rainsville Police said the Rainsville Farmers Market will host donations to benefit those whose homes have been damaged.