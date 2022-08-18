Emergency crews are evacuating an area in Rainsville after authorities say that an 18-wheeler wrecked and spilled hazardous material. (Getty Images)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Emergency crews are evacuating an area in Rainsville after authorities say that an 18-wheeler wrecked and spilled hazardous material.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, evacuation is recommended 1,000 feet from the Alabama 35 and Alabama 75 intersection.

A “hazmat spill” that is being called “a threat to life safety issue” happened after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a semi-truck overturned, though they were not able to specify what the hazardous material was.

Officials are asking residents and anyone driving through the area to avoid this intersection and use alternate routes.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.