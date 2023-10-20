RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Even the biggest carnivore may be tempted to leave PV Slaughterhouse as a vegetarian. It is gore galore as visitors make their way through the indoor-outdoor attraction.

Be sure to stop by the brand-new gut pond trail if you dare!

The building that makes up approximately half of the haunt is the space where animals were, in fact, slaughtered decades ago for the Rainsville community. Now, those pigs, cows, and more creatures are coming after the humans who hurt their ancestors.

It is family-owned and operated. It began as an outdoor-only attraction but has since grown to include the old and now transformed slaughterhouse.

PV Slaughterhouse is open Fridays from 7-11 p.m. and Saturdays 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

On Halloween, there is even an event for those who aren’t crazy about the frights portion of the Haunted House. There is a no-scare early bird option on the 31st from 4-6 p.m. before the final night that runs 7-10 p.m.

Regular admission tickets are $20, for an extreme hands-on experience tickets are $25. There is also a deluxe package that includes a T-shirt for $45.

The Slaughterhouse is located at 592 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville.