SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Two more big box retailers have planted roots in Scottsboro! Over the last few weeks, the city announced the official openings of Publix and TJ Maxx locations.

According to a social media post made by the City of Scottsboro, the grand opening for TJ Maxx was held on Sunday, October 23. The opening was attended by city leaders and featured a performance from the Scottsboro Pep Band and Dance Line.

The post stated the first customer at the new store, who got in line at 3:30 a.m., cut the ribbon.

Earlier this week, a new Publix location also opened in the shopping center.

“We would like to extend a big thank you to all of the city departments, partners, White Development, and everyone else who made this happen!” the post read. “We are so excited to have Publix in Scottsboro!”

This is the first Publix location to open in Jackson County.

Both stores were part of a partnership between White Development and the city on the corner of Highway 35 and Highway 72 across from Home Depot.