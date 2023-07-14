MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Protesters gathered at the Marshall County Courthouse Friday and called for changes to the county animal shelter’s euthanization policy.

Protesters wanted to bring attention to the policy, which calls for animals to be euthanized after 60 days if they aren’t adopted.

“Any stray animal brought into Marshall County Animal Shelter will be available for

adoption providing they have been held for seven (7) days. Animals who are eligible

for adoption, that have not been adopted after 60 days will be euthanized,” the policy found in the shelter’s Standard Operating Procedures document says.

According to the county’s website, that document was approved by the Marshall County Commission for public comments, due by March 8, 2023. The full document can be found here.

Kayla Schmidt, one of the protesters, said the protest was to spread awareness of the policy in the community and speak out for the animals who can’t speak for themselves.

“Dogs are really important to me,” Schmidt said. “They can’t speak so we have to speak for them, just like any other animal, cat too, you know raccoon, whatever. They all value their life just as much as we do, and they shouldn’t be put down because they are born.”