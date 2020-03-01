Proposed amendment would allow Marshall County Jail to use excess food money for official business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is proposing an amendment for how jail food money can be used.

Sims says he is personally responsible for the wellbeing of inmates in the jail, and he takes that seriously.

"They're inmates, I understand, but you still have to take care of them," he explained. "They are still humans. You still have to feed people, take care of them, and treat them respectfully, treat them humanly."

Before state law changed in 2019, sheriffs across the state were accused of cutting costs on food for inmates to save money and even profit themselves.

When he came into office, Sims hired a full-time dietician.

"She goes over the menus, makes sure the inmates are getting their calories, makes sure they are getting their food groups and that wasn't done before."

The state gives sheriffs $2.25 per inmate to provide three meals a day. Sims says the jail's dietician works to make sure his inmates have balanced diets.

"You get a 2,000-2,500 calorie a day food supply. It's not a four-star restaurant, but it's good food."

Sims says the Marshall County Jail houses between 260 and 280 inmates and gets reimbursed an average of $17,000-$18,000 from the state every month.

"Our food bill can run $10,000 a month, sometimes it can run $12,000 a month, sometimes more."

Sims says Marshall County has extra money in its jail food fund that can't be spent under the current state law. That's why he's trying to pass an amendment.

If Marshall County voters pass amendment one, which is on the ballot in Tuesday's election, any excess funds from that account would be available for the Sheriff's Office to use for official business.