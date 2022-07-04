Preliminary hearing set for man charged with manslaughter in wreck that killed teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a DeKalb County man charged with manslaughter following a hit-and-run earlier this year.

23-year-old Tyler Blaise Wilbanks of Sylvania is expected to appear in court on August 22 at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Tyler Blaise Wilbanks (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Wilbanks was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in connection to a hit-and-run in April that claimed the life of a Crossville teenager.

According to officials from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on April 6 on Alabama 75 near the 68-mile marker, about three miles south of Geraldine.

ALEA officials did not release the name of the teen that was not released.

The unnamed 14-year-old from Crossville was killed when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle they were driving was hit from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wilbanks, which police say left the scene.

ALEA says the teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wilbanks has remained in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail since his arrest on a $100,000 bond.