POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — The Powell Police Department (PPD) says to be on the lookout for a man the department described as possibly armed and dangerous.

The PPD said the department is attempting to locate Breylon Willis, 26, in connection with a pursuit on Thursday.

Willis is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 166 pounds.

PPD said Willis is wanted in connection with fleeing law enforcement officers Thursday along with multiple burglaries and the theft of a firearm.

The Department said that during the pursuit it is possible two shots were fired at officers.

A stolen firearm was recovered at the location Willis wrecked the car he was driving during the pursuit on County Road 38.

PPD said Willis is also wanted by the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.