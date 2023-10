DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of I-59 near mile marker 204 to close for an undetermined amount of time.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be setting up a detour at the 188-mile marker, in Etowah County.

News 19 will provide updates regarding the road reopening as they become available.