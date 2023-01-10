STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and Stevenson Police Department (SPD) are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night.

According to a spokesperson with the JCSO, they responded with SPD and the Hollywood Police Department to a fatal shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson at about 6:37 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators found 54-year-old Jack Edward Thompson, of Stevenson, dead on the front porch of the home.

Upon investigation, officers discovered that 26-year-old Jacob Tyler Thompson shot his father and fled the scene on foot. JCSO and SPD are still searching for the suspect, who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Jacob Tyler Thompson (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacob Thompson is described as a:

white male

6’02” tall

approximately 140 lbs.

Brown hair and Hazel eyes.

Last seen wearing a camouflage shirt with a skull emblem.

Authorities say Jacob Thompson has connections to Stevenson, AL, Bridgeport, AL. and Jasper, TN.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610 or contact their local law enforcement agency. The public is also advised not to engage with the suspect.