Police search for two who possibly tied dog to Fort Payne train tracks

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Police are looking for two suspects who they believe tied a dog to train tracks and left it to be run over.

Police said they took a report Wednesday from someone who had lost the family dog and was looking for it in the area of the Alabama Walking Park. The pet owner was told two boys, possibly teens, had a dog matching the same description on the railroad tracks, police said.

The owner looked on the tracks and found where the dog had been possibly tied to the tracks and run over, police said. The rope had been removed, they said, and the decapitated dog was left on the tracks.

Police said they believe the crime happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

Anyone who saw the two suspects or has information is asked to contact the Fort Payne Police Department’s tip line at 256-844-6053.