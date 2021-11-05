Police locate, arrest Fort Payne man accused of burglary

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — After more than two weeks of searching, authorities located 32-year-old Ethan Rogers, a man accused of burglary after running from police on October 19.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers was located at a home on County Road 127 in Pisgah with Harley Danielle Turner, 26, of Pisgah.

Both Rogers and Turner were arrested for third-degree burglary.

As previously reported, Rogers ran from authorities during a house search on Fruit Farm Road in Fort Payne around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19.

Officials said at the time, they were unable to locate Rogers despite setting up a perimeter with Fort Payne Police, Mentone Police, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that Karen Henderson, 55, was arrested during the home search and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.