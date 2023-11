FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Fort Payne Police Department is responding to a fatal wreck off Highway 35.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, the accident happened on Glenn Boulevard and Highway 35 in front of Walmart.

Traffic is ‘blocked ‘limited’ currently, and being detoured away from the area.

Police say the blockage may last up to an hour as they continue to clean up the road. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.