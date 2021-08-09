Pisgah man turns himself into Jackson County authorities, facing attempted murder charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Pisgah man has been charged with attempted murder following a Saturday night shooting.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with the Hollywood and Stevenson Police Departments, responded to a shooting on County Road 287 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said James Jeremy Owens, 40, was found with at least one gunshot wound but was able to give authorities a description of the shooter.

Owens was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital and was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Billy Dwight Carter, 32, turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail Monday.

He was charged with attempted murder and booked into jail on a $75,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the shooting is an isolated incident and they believe there is no further threat to the community.