JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Pisgah man charged in a double homicide that happened in April has not only been indicted – but has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment.

33-year-old Matthew Edward Garren was arrested on April 30, 2022.

Deputies with both the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a double homicide at a home on County Road 354 on that Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Garren

(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting was initially reported to have happened in DeKalb County but was later found to have happened in Jackson County, officials said.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found Horace “Bimbo” Garren, 68, and Christopher Horace Green, 44, dead from gunshot wounds in the backyard of the home.

Law enforcement searched for Garren, who had run into the woods “some distance away” in DeKalb County. He was found by a search helicopter, according to officials.

Garren was charged with murder, along with two misdemeanor charges from prior traffic offenses.

The indictment was handed down by a Jackson County Grand Jury on June 15, according to online court records. He signed a plea of not guilty on June 23.

Garren remains in the custody of the Jackson County Jail.

A pretrial docket hearing is scheduled to be held on August 8 at 9 a.m.