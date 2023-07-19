JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 53-year-old Pisgah man charged with a mountain of child sexual abuse crimes is set to face a jury next month, according to court records.
David Wayne Adams was arrested in September 2021, where he was charged with the following:
- 3 counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12
- 3 counts of first-degree rape
- 2 counts of second-degree sexual abuse
- Fondling a child
- 5 counts of strong-arm sodomy
- 3 counts of second-degree statutory rape
- 2 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes
- Production of pornography with minors
Adams was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury one year after his initial arrest, which led to a new warrant being issued.
He was booked into the Jackson County Jail once again, where he remains on a $432,500 bond.
Court records show a pretrial hearing has been set for August 7, with a jury trial slated to begin on August 21.