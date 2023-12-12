JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Pisgah man was arrested for murder following a Monday night shooting.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call on County Road 88. A 44-year-old man was found inside the home with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was airlifted to Erlanger Health System where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said that upon further investigation, 32-year-old Joshua Goolesby was arrested and charged with homicide-murder.

Goolesby is currently being held without bond.