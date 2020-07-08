Watch Live
Pilgrim’s Pride fined thousands for violations found after Gunterville worker’s death

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Pilgrims Pride plant in Guntersville will now have to pay nearly $27,000 after a worker died in an accident in January. 

According to Al.com, the occupational safety and health administration issued findings of two serious violations at the plant. 

35-year-old Gabriel Seth Brutley died on January 6th after he fell from a lift designed to move materials.

Inspectors found that a mechanical lift had no safety divide to prevent falls, and had been used to move loads heavier than the recommended amount. 

The plant has been fined nearly $27,000 and has 15 days to respond to the findings and dispute the fines. 

