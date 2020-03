On Saturday, February 29th, DeKalb County narcotics agents said they were investigating reports of suspicious activity on County Road 3 in the Whiton area and pursued a vehicle into Marshall County, ending with the driver fleeing on foot on Pea Ridge Road. After a search of a wooded area, Anthony Patton, 37, of Cullman, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after agents said 24 grams of methamphetamine were located. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it made several arrests in the last few weeks on numerous drug charges.

The charges stemmed from everything from traffic stops to drug task force investigations.

On Tuesday, February 18th, deputies went to a residence in the Whiton area on an arrest warrant. While there, they said they found marijuana at the residence. The Narcotics Unit was called to the scene, and Alexander Mosely, 28, of Geraldine, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Thursday, February 6th, deputies and narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Highway 75 in Rainsville. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, they said. Terry Jacob Dutton, 27, of Rainsville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Agents conducted a search warrant March 10 at a residence on McCurdy Avenue in Rainsville. During the search, they said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. They arrested Sonja Gonzalez, 37, of Rainsville, and two other people. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Tuesday, March 10th the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle around Lebanon. While attempting to do so, a passenger jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. The passenger, Shawn Galloway, 41, of Fyffe, was later caught and charged with Attempt to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Tuesday, February 17th, the sheriff’s office said a Henagar police officer had a subject run on foot on County Road 85 in the Fort Payne area. The suspect, Ryan Burt, 28, of Henagar, was later found and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Thursday, February 27th, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a search warrant on Willow Road in Ider. During the search, they said methamphetamine was found as well as drug paraphernalia. Quanda Franks, 49, of Fort Payne, and another person were arrested. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Friday, February 7th, DeKalb County deputies received a call of an assault and robbery that occurred in the Hammondville area. Interdiction Agents were in the area and spotted the vehicle in question. After stopping the vehicle, suspects Melvin Moss, 29, of Valley Head, and another man were charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Wednesday, February 25th, DeKalb County interdiction agents made a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 168 in Kilpatrick. During the stop, agents said they found methamphetamine and marijuana. Matthew Patterson, 29, of Albertville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On March 2 a traffic stop by the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit in the Kilpatrick area yielded the seizure of 93 oxycodone pills, methamphetamine, suboxone, and other controlled substances, authoritie said. Justin Sims, 34, of Albertville, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Opiates, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Feb. 13, during a traffic stop on Highway 35 near Powell, DeKalb County drug agents said they found cocaine, MDMA, and Clozapam. Jessica Brown, 32, of Birmingham, was arrested for three counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Thursday, February 13th, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Powell area on Jerry Little, 41, of Scottsboro, and the Narcotics Unit was called out for assistance. After their arrival, Little was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Thursday, February 6th, deputies and narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Highway 75 in Rainsville. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, they said. James Hairston, 36, of Prattville, and another man were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Monday, March 2nd, Deputies responded to a call regarding a fight near Kilpatrick. During the investigation, deputies said they found xanax, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called to the scene and arrested Iban Lopes Rios, 20, of Rainsville, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Monday, March 9th, Narcotics Agents made a traffic stop in the Rainsville area, during the stop they said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Hervey Lamar, 39, of Rainsville, was arrested and charged Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Ethan Phillips, 27, of Henagar was arrested after authorities said he ran from a home on Willow Road in Ider where they were conducting a search warrant Feb. 27. He was later caught and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, and Loitering in a Drug House. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Friday, February 7th, DeKalb County deputies received a call of an assault and robbery that occurred in the Hammondville area. Interdiction Agents were in the area and spotted the vehicle in question. After stopping the vehicle, suspects Edward Owens, 30, of Fort Payne,, and another man were charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Damacio Sanchez, 49, of Collinsville, was arrested Feb. 28. DeKalb County deputies and Collinsville police conducted a traffic stop at the Traveler’s Inn and arrested someone else on drug charges. They then arrested Sanchez, the motel’s manager, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Agents conducted a search warrant March 10 at a residence on McCurdy Avenue in Rainsville. During the search, they said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. Arrested were David Wharton, 33, of Rainsville, and two other people. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Christopher Madden, 50, of Collinsville was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia during a traffic stop by DeKalb County narcotics agents and Collinsville police at the Traveler’s Inn on Feb. 28. The motel manager also was arrested. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Thursday, February 27th, Narcotics Agents conducted a search warrant on Willow Road in Ider. During the search, they said methamphetamine was found as well as drug paraphernalia. Chris Holcomb, 46, of Ider, and Quanda Franks, 49, of Fort Payne, were arrested. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Agents conducted a search warrant March 10 at a residence on McCurdy Avenue in Rainsville. During the search, they said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. Arrested were Chasaty Johnson, 37, of Rainsville, and two other people. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Feb. 28, agents were called to the Traveler’s Inn in Collinsville, after receiving a complaint of drug activity. Autumn McKinney, 20, of Collinsville, and another person were found in possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, agents said. Both were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Tuesday, March 3rd, DeKalb County narcotics agents stopped a vehicle in the Rainsville area. During the stop, they said marijuana was located within the vehicle. Austin Riley Rothell, 20, of Fort Payne, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

On Feb. 28, agents were called to the Traveler’s Inn in Collinsville, after receiving a complaint of drug activity. Austin Medlock, 21, of Fort Payne, and a woman were found in possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, agents said. Both were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

While in the Shiloh Crossroads area Feb. 28, DeKalb County deputies were following up on leads of drug activity. While following up on these leads, Arnold Bunch, 58, of Higdon, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office photo)

