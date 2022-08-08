MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

29-year-old Andrew Garrett Landers was arrested in March 2022 and charged with murder after Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 900-block of Olinger Road.

Authorities say that the Scottsboro address is located within the Marshall County limits.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Taylor Hamilton Olson, with multiple stab wounds. Medics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Landers was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail without bond. He was released the following day, according to court documents.

On July 1, a Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Landers on the charge, and his bond was set at $200,000.

According to recent court filings, Landers entered his plea of not guilty on July 29.

Though an arraignment was scheduled for October 3, Landers waived his right to the hearing when he entered his plea.