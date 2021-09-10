Pet adoption event and 5K for Dekalb County animals in need

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Dekalb County animal advocates are hosting an adoption event and 5K to raise funds for the furry friends in need in Dekalb County.

The adoption event is located at the City Park in Fort Payne from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 11. There will also be a 5K beginning at 8 a.m.

According to the event’s organizer, there will be various vendors, music, and food trucks.

There will also be an area to give your dog a bath for $5, with proceeds going to help spay and neuter more animals in the shelter to get them ready for adoption.

You can get more information on its Facebook page here. Walkers, joggers, and runners are all encouraged to participate in the 5K. The adoption event will be held after the race.